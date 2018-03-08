Ariel Winter & ‘Modern Family’ Cast Joining March For Our Lives With Parkland Students

The ‘Modern Family’ cast is letting the students of Parkland know that they’re standing with them. The cast posted a passionate message vowing to march on March 24. See it here!

Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland, Sofia Vergara, and the rest of the Modern Family cast banded together to let the students of Stoneman Douglas High School that they have some powerful allies. The cast from one of the most popular shows on television has confirmed that they’ll be at the March For Our Lives on March 24, protesting in the name of ending gun violence in the United States. They announced their plans in a video posted to Sarah’s Instagram account:

“We send our condolences and support to the people of Parkland, Jesse Tyler Ferguson starts. “And people everywhere fighting for common sense gun laws,” says Sarah. The rest of the cast continues: “your bravery and resolve in response to this senseless tragedy inspires us and gives us hope that someday our lawmakers will stop putting the interests of the NRA ahead of what’s best for our children. You’ve shown young people, you’ve shown everyone that it’s not just enough to like posts and retweet.

“We all, we all, we all have to get involved. And we all have to register to vote. Too many excuses have been made. Too many lives have been lost. So thank you for taking on this challenge. We stand with you, and we will be right there by your side as Americans take to the street on March 24, making our voices heard at the March For Our Lives. On behalf of families everywhere — never, never, never never again.”

They ended the emotional video by asking their fans and followers to donate to anti-gun violence activist groups, Everytown and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. The Modern Family actors are just a few of the celebrities pledging to protest on March 24. George and Amal Clooney will be attending with their twins, and donated $500,000 to the cause. Oprah, Steven Spielberg and Jeffrey Katzenberg did the same!