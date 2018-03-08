Michael B. Jordan Fan Thirsted Over His ‘Black Panther’ Scenes So Hard She Broke Her Retainer

A fan has gone viral for suffering from an embarrassing incident after watching ‘Black Panther.’ You’re never going to believe what happened!

For many, Michael B. Jordan’s shirtless scenes in Black Panther were EVERYTHING. However, Sophia Robb, 18, took her adoration to a whole new level when she broke her retainer while watching the hunky actor on screen. How do we know this, you ask? Well, her orthodontist shared the story on social media. “One of my patients came in for an emergency visit, because she snapped the wire on her retainer watching the movie when MBJ took his shirt off she clenched her teeth so f***ing hard she snapped it,” her orthodontist said. Unbeknownst to the doctor, his message would get back to Sophia. “Wait. That girl is me. That is my orthodontist’s Tumblr. This is a post about me? I’m going to kill myself,” Sophia tweeted. Yikes!

Luckily for her, Michael saw the tweet. “Since I feel partly responsible for breaking your retainers, let me know if I can replace them,” Michael said. It’s clear Sophia’s embarrassment quickly turned into victory, and she returned to Twitter to let everyone no she was no longer in “danger.” What a lucky girl! Making the situation even more hilarious, Sophia’s dad’s chimed in with, “Indeed, everyone, she is OK. Furthermore, I can assure you all that her family has already set aside funds sufficient to purchase yet another retainer, in anticipation of Mr. Jordan’s next film. Rest easy.” We can only hope Michael follows through and actually buys her a new retainer.

Wait. That girl is me. That is my orthodontist’s tumblr. This is a post about me? I’m going to kill myself https://t.co/ErDqESPrWj — Sophia (@pixyrue) March 5, 2018

.@pixyrue since I feel partly responsible for breaking your retainers 🤷🏾‍♂️ let me know if I can replace them 😅 — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) March 6, 2018

Indeed, everyone, she is OK. Furthermore, I can assure you all that her family has already set aside funds sufficient to purchase yet another retainer, in anticipation of Mr. Jordan's next film. Rest easy. — Charlie Robb (@crobb149) March 6, 2018

To Sophia’s defense, she isn’t the only girl who’s gone crazy over “Erik Killmonger.” Funny girl Tiffany Haddish hasn’t been shy about her crush on the actor. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Girls Trip actor shared that she has hopes that she will one day go on a date with Michael. So, Sophia, you aren’t alone.