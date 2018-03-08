Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Hug Little Girls On International Women’s Day: See Adorable Pics

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated International Women’s Day with a group of schoolgirls and made one little girl’s dreams come true! See pics of their inspiring outing.

Last week, Meghan Markle spoke about the importance of shining a light on the injustices made against women and girls in our society. She vowed to support and uplift them as part of her focus for the Royal Foundation. She put her money with her mouth is on International Women’s Day, March 8! Looking chic in a J. Crew trench coat and her fave skinny pants by Alexander Wang, she and fiancé Prince Harry traveled to Birmingham, England to meet with a group of girls who want to pursue careers in STEM. It looked like everyone had a wonderful time!

Meghan and Harry attended an event at Millennium Point in Birmingham that brought together female students from local elementary schools, and even participated in the fun, science-minded events. Young girls are often discouraged from pursuing careers in STEM fields, and that needs to change. The royal couple listened to the girls talk about their love of math and science, and about their plans for entering the field in the future. Meghan was seen outside the event inspiring at least one girl to chase her dreams!

In an incredibly adorable moment, Prince Harry went up to 10-year-old Sophia Richards and asked her what she wanted to be when she grew up. When she told him “an actress,” he immediately took her by the hand and brought her over to Meghan, who gave the starstruck little one a huge hug. “Meghan told me that I can achieve whatever I want to achieve,” Sophia told People. “And Meghan said she would like to see me on TV when I become an actress. It was a dream come true. I will never forget this day.”