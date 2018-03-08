Marissa Jaret Winokur: How She’s Spending Her $250k ‘CBB’ Winnings

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ winner, Marissa Jaret Winokur, reveals how she’s spending her $250,000 prize — and how it involves Shannon Elizabeth!



Marissa Jaret Winokur, 45, was crowned the first winner of America’s Celebrity Big Brother on February 25, 2018. Now that she’s had some time to reflect on her time in the house, she spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about how she plans to spend that $250,000 prize. While Marissa was hopeful to go on a fun shopping spree her husband, Judah Miller, has some less exciting plans for the money. However, there are two very specific things Marissa has planned for some of the $250k — and one of them includes supporting her original in-house ally, Shannon Elizabeth.

“I am donating money to her Animal Avengers, cause she talked about it the entire time and I support her and I support that that’s why she did the show. I was like that’s the charity I’ll donate some of my winnings to,” Marissa told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY when we asked about her friendship with Shannon. However, Marissa did clarify that while the two women did know each other before going into the house they were more like acquaintances than friends. “We know each other better now” than before going into Celebrity Big Brother, Marissa explained, adding that they briefly met while competing on Dancing with the Stars in 2008.

As for the rest of Marissa’s money? Well, that’s where her husband comes in! “My plan was to spend to was fast as I could but my husband had much better plans. So my joke is that I’m spending it before my husband takes it away from me,” she told HollywoodLife during our interview. “My husband is literally like, this is money we weren’t planning on. Some has to go in a college fund, some has to go here. It’s basically like all for my son’s future which is so boring to me.

Marissa does have a little bit of fun planned with her $250,000 prize money though. For starters, she’s buying her son, Zev, 9, a warped wall! “My son, I promised him if I won — but I had to win, it was not about like, I can’t come in second, I can’t win a prize on the show — but I told him I would get one of those warped walls, one of those walls from ‘American Ninja Warriors’, and put it in our backyard. And now he’s holding me to that. So that’s like the one thing I have to purchase,” the excited mother shared.

Lastly, she also has a Disney cruise planned for herself, her sister, niece and Zev! The catch? No husbands allowed. Sorry, Judah!