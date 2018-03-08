Tweets
International Women’s Day: Liam Payne & More Male Stars Shout Out The Fierce Ladies In Their Lives

chris hemsworth elsa pataky
Courtesy of Twitter
Happy International Women’s Day! Famous men like Chris Hemsworth and Liam Payne are embracing the holiday by honoring all the women they admire. See their supportive tweets!

Today, March 8, is International Women’s Day, which means people all over the world will be celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. As we all know, those achievements positively affect the lives of everyone, not just other women. Thankfully, there are plenty of guys who acknowledge that and are using this day as an opportunity to highlight the incredible, strong women who inspire them.

Chris Hemsworth, 34, decided to give a sweet shoutout to his wife, Elsa Pataky, his 5-year-old daughter India Rose, and his mom, Leonie Hemsworth, by sharing images of him with them on Twitter. “Happy # to my beautiful wife, daughter, Mum and all the incredible women out there for their strength, compassion and courage to make the world a better place. Let’s not forget that women of tomorrow are being grown and nurtured among the children of today,” he captioned the photos.

Liam Payne, 24, decided to take a different approach to celebrating the holiday. He curates a Spotify playlist, and he revamped it to only include songs made by female artists. “Happy #  I’ve replaced my @spotify playlist with all female tracks! There are so many incredible women in my life who inspire me every day  #

But Liam and Chris aren’t the only dudes celebrating ladies they admire today. Check out all of the tweets honoring the holiday by famous guys below, and have a happy International Women’s Day!

 