International Women’s Day: Liam Payne & More Male Stars Shout Out The Fierce Ladies In Their Lives

Happy International Women’s Day! Famous men like Chris Hemsworth and Liam Payne are embracing the holiday by honoring all the women they admire. See their supportive tweets!

Today, March 8, is International Women’s Day, which means people all over the world will be celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. As we all know, those achievements positively affect the lives of everyone, not just other women. Thankfully, there are plenty of guys who acknowledge that and are using this day as an opportunity to highlight the incredible, strong women who inspire them.

Chris Hemsworth, 34, decided to give a sweet shoutout to his wife, Elsa Pataky, his 5-year-old daughter India Rose, and his mom, Leonie Hemsworth, by sharing images of him with them on Twitter. “Happy #InternationalWomensDay to my beautiful wife, daughter, Mum and all the incredible women out there for their strength, compassion and courage to make the world a better place. Let’s not forget that women of tomorrow are being grown and nurtured among the children of today,” he captioned the photos.

Liam Payne, 24, decided to take a different approach to celebrating the holiday. He curates a Spotify playlist, and he revamped it to only include songs made by female artists. “Happy #InternationalWomensDay I’ve replaced my @spotify playlist with all female tracks! There are so many incredible women in my life who inspire me every day #IWD2018,” he tweeted, adding a link to the playlist. Some of the selections are more personal to him, as it includes songs from his girlfriend Cheryl and the collaboration he did with Rita Ora for the 50 Shades Freed soundtrack. But he also spotlights other artists through selections from Halsey, Adele, Rihanna, Cardi B, Cher, and Little Mix, amongst other female musicians.

But Liam and Chris aren’t the only dudes celebrating ladies they admire today. Check out all of the tweets honoring the holiday by famous guys below, and have a happy International Women’s Day!

To all the women in my life. Happy International Women’s Day! You go, girls! #IWD2018 pic.twitter.com/eLStqkbnpM — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) March 8, 2018

A salute to women around the world on International Women’s Day … especially for the fiercest woman I know …@Deborra_lee #InternationalWomensDay #IWD18 #mydebs — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) March 8, 2018

Most of the very best people I know are women, so it seemed pretty impossible to choose a #tbt worthy of #internationalwomensday. So…Meryl. pic.twitter.com/BV27IcH7Np — Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) March 8, 2018

Happy #InternationalWomensDay The women in and around my life have always been my heroes. I will always be happy to support, learn from and continue to be guided by you. Your time is now. Your time is always. x — Elliot Knight (@itselliotknight) March 8, 2018