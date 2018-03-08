‘Teen Mom’ Maci Bookout’s Son Blasts Her For Going Naked On TV: ‘It’s Scary’

Maci Bookout’s son Bentley is NOT here for her role on ‘Naked And Afraid.’ Watch his reaction here!

Maci Bookout, 26, is about to embark on the adventure of a lifetime. The Teen Mom OG star will make an appearance on the Discovery Channel’s Naked And Afraid, and as many of you know it’s all about survival. Not only will she be dropped off in the middle of the wilderness, but she’ll be naked too (hence the title). And although she seems pretty excited about her new role, her son Bentley Cadence Edwards is not. “I leave for Nicaragua in a couple days. What do you think about me actually doing it?” Maci asks her son in a preview for the MTV show. “It’s scary, sort of,” Bentley responds. WATCH THE SNEAK PEAK HERE!

Bentley goes on to explain that he thinks her partner will “tap out,” but Maci reassures him that she will be just fine. “I can survive without a man, I promise. I’m not quitting, baby,” Maci says. That’s what we love to here! But, we can certainly understand Bentley’s concern. Contestants on the show have to survive 21 days in the wilderness and find their own food and water. So, like Bentley said, it’s scary. However for Maci, it won’t be as bad because it’s the celebrity edition.

“Filming lasted like three days. Maci spent a great deal of time training for the show before she left. She got to bring a few extra ‘personal’ items than the typical contestant on the show, but other than that, she didn’t get a lot of special treatment,” a source close to Maci explained to RadarOnline. It’s clear she survived. Nevertheless, we can’t wait to see the episode when it airs!