Lee Dong Wook and Bae Suzy are officially an item, and fans are losing it! See their reactions here!

Love is in the air! Goblin actor Lee Dong Wook just confirmed he’s dating Korean pop idol Bae Suzy. “They met at a private, casual gathering. They recently started to get to know each other with good intentions and have feelings for each other. Because it’s still the beginning, and we just learned about it, there’s not much we can say about them dating or being a couple,” a rep from Lee’s agency stated. So exciting, right? Following the news, fans immediately took to Twitter to share their enthusiasm. “Lee Dong Wook and Bae Suzy have confirmed to be dating, congrats cuties,” one fan tweeted.

And as if their relationship couldn’t get any sweeter, Suzy revealed she had a crush on the actor back in 2012 during an interview, according to soompi.com. She even said he was her “ideal type.” It’s clear she’s had her eyes on the prize! Outside of their dating life, the Korean stars have pretty successful careers. Suzy made her musical debut in 2010 when she joined singers Fei and Jia to form the group miss A.

Together, they’ve released a variety of hits including “Good Bye Baby” and “Bad Girl Good Girl.” Bae also embarked on a solo career and has also dabbled into acting. As for Lee, he made his acting debut in 1999. Since then, he’s appeared in a number of TV shows and movies including the romantic comedy My Girl and has won several awards. He’s so accomplished! Check out more fan reactions below!

lee dong wook and bae suzy have confirmed to be dating, congrats cuties 💕 pic.twitter.com/S8lK3qwUGY — kdrama tweets (@illestkdramas) March 9, 2018

[💔 BREAKING] couples revealed this week:

-park shin hye and choi taejoon

-bae suzy and lee dong wook congrats ✨ — Annyeong Oppa (@TheAnnyeongOppa) March 9, 2018

remember when suzy revealed lee dong wook as her ideal type in the national tv? well, she’s now dating her actual ideal type. THE POWER OF BAE SUZY — lois (@twicetagram) March 9, 2018

BAE SUZY AND LEE DONG WOOK IS DATING?! I DID NOT EXPECT ANY OF THIS AT ALL!!!! I WANTED HER BACK WITH LEE MIN HO BUT I GUESS LEE DONG WOOK IS SUPER FINE TOO. LIKE WOAH 😍 — Real Mrs. Park (@real__mrs_pcy) March 9, 2018

Bae Suzy & Lee Dong Wook is officially dating😂😘💋 — AyraaaBabe (@iamayraaa) March 9, 2018

'Lee Dong Wook and Bae Suzy confirmed to be dating' What a great day to start. Congrats, I'm happy for the both of you. — A💝 (@arthrnndz) March 9, 2018

We couldn’t be more excited for the happy couple, and we can’t wait to see their love blossom more in 2018!