Lauren Burnham’s Secret Modeling Past Revealed — See Arie’s Fiancee’s Sexiest Bikini Photos

Before she made headlines on ‘The Bachelor,’ Lauren Burnham was an aspiring model. Take a look back at her sexiest, pre-Arie bikini photos here!

You might not guess it from watching her on The Bachelor, but Lauren Burnham actually enjoys being in front of the camera. The new fiancee of Arie Luyendyk Jr. actually even worked as a model in the years before she went on the reality show! For her modeling career, Lauren went by the name “Libby,” which is a shortened version of her middle name, Elizabeth. Under that alias, she has a profile on the website ModelMayhem.com, and her username on the site is “blauren.” Along with information about herself and her aspirations, the profile also contains several sexy photos of the quiet 26-year-old in bikinis and more. SEE THE PHOTOS HERE.

“I started modeling about 8 years ago when I lived in Seattle and took a bit of a break, but I would love to start getting back into it,” Lauren’s profile says. “I’m on MM because modeling for me is a way to express myself and have fun. I’ve also been super lucky to have met so many awesome people through different shoots and shows I’ve been a part of. I’m partial to doing swimwear, fitness, fashion, editorial and beauty/glamour shots. However, I’m open to other concepts as well.”

It’s not clear exactly how much work Lauren has done as a model, but it definitely seems like it was a big part of her life before she went on The Bachelor. As we all saw earlier this week, Lauren was dumped by Arie in the show’s finale when he proposed to Becca Kufrin. However, after he broke up with Becca when the show ended, he flew to Virginia to win Lauren back, and they got engaged on After the Final Rose March 6. She now plans to move to Scottsdale to live with him full-time.

