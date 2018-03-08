Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: She Just Turned Down His Marriage Proposal — Here’s Why

Kylie Jenner is not ready to get married! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why she wants to take things slow with Travis Scott.

Travis Scott, 25, is ready to make Kylie Jenner, 20, his Mrs. The couple, who welcomed their first child together on Feb. 1, enjoyed a romantic getaway in Miami where things apparently got really serious. “When Kylie and Travis were on their trip he spontaneously asked her to marry him, but she turned him down, for now. Kylie definitely wants to marry Travis, but she also really loves how things are the way they are. She knows she rushed into this relationship, so she’s trying to slow it all down and enjoy every single stage. Plus, she gets lots of guidance from Khloe [Kardashian] who is encouraging her to wait on the whole wedding thing,” a source close to Kylie tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“But it’s not just Khloe, all of Kylie’s sisters are encouraging her to take her time as much as she can,” the source continued. We can certainly understand why Kylie wants to take things slow. After all, she and Travis have only been dating for a little under a year. Interestingly, the makeup mogul has toyed around with the idea. Just yesterday, Kylie posted a Snapchat of herself wearing a ring with Travis’ initials. It’s unclear if the ring was on that finger, but at the bottom Kylie wrote, “Jacques Webster (Travis’ real name) & Jordyn Woods. Real Ones, Ok..” So, it’s safe to say Kylie was just showing love to two important people in her life (her baby daddy and best friend). Stop teasing us, Kylie!

Nevertheless, just knowing marriage is on the table for Kylie and Travis is super exciting. They’re already such great parents to Stormi, so it would only make sense to make things official later down the line.