Kylie Jenner Appears To No Longer Have Mark On Her Face In Travis Scott’s New Snapchat — See Pic

And just like that, it’s gone! Kylie Jenner’s face appears flawless in a new Snapchat posted by baby daddy Travis Scott after she was spotted with a mysterious mark on her face!

Whatever was up with Kylie Jenner‘s face when she was in Miami with Travis Scott shall remain a mystery. Fans were concerned when photos dropped showing the new mom out and about with a strange mark under her left eye. It’s unclear what it was, and Kylie was also hiding the rest of her face underneath a jacket. Two days later, Kylie doesn’t seem to have the mark anymore! Travis featured his lady in his Snapchat story, and her face is flawless while she’s chilling on a private plane.

So what’s going on? It’s unclear what her face blemish actually was — a bruise, smudged eyeliner, something else — but it’s not there anymore. If it were actually a bruise, that’s a very quick turnaround for healing. She’s also a makeup mogul, and definitely knows how to use a good concealer, though. The drams is officially over!

Kylie’s not showing her left hand in Travis’ pic, which is interesting since she recently Snapped a simple, gold ring engraved with Travis’ initials. JW stands for his real name, Jacques Webster. Who knew!? Fans were convinced it wasn’t just any gold ring, but a wedding band. Wouldn’t it be romantic if they eloped, and Kylie had her husband’s initials on her ring? Well, maybe we shouldn’t get too excited. Kylie’s best friend also has the initials JW — Jordyn Woods! She even mentioned her in the caption: “Jacques Webster & Jordyn Woods. Real Ones.” A girl can have more than one true love. We still have our (ring) fingers crossed that these two new parents to one adorable baby girl tie the knot one day.