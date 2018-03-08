Kris Jenner Gushes Over ‘Attentive’ Parent Travis Scott & Reveals If She’s Seen Him Change Diapers

Travis Scott has really stepped up as the father Kylie Jenner always knew he could be — and Kris Jenner can attest! But has the momager seen him master diaper duty?

Travis Scott, 25, is apparently adjusting to fatherhood very well, at least according to Kris Jenner, 62! In fact, during a March 7 interview, the reality star couldn’t help bragging about her daughter’s baby daddy, revealing that he not only has been great with newborn daughter Stormi Webster, but he’s also been extra “cute” with Kylie Jenner, 20. While some fans were worried at first that Travis may not be a present father, it seems like he’s definitely proving his doubters wrong — and Kris clearly could not be happier! Click here to see adorable pics of baby Stormi.

“He’s so great,” Kris told reporters at the grand opening of Nassif MD Medical Spa in Beverly Hills, reports US Weekly. “He’s really, really great, really attentive, and couldn’t be cuter with Kylie.” Aw! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was also asked if the rapper has been put to the test yet when it comes to diaper changing. But turns out, the jury is still out on that one! “You know what, I haven’t really seen him change a diaper, but I’m never there at diaper time,” Kris replied.

Travis isn’t the only one embracing parenthood though. Kris also opened up about how Kylie has adapted to being a first-time mom. “It’s great. [Kylie] loves it. She’s doing really, really great,” the momager said at the event. “The baby’s happy and healthy and everybody’s good at home. So we’re excited.” Although Kylie, who gave birth on Feb. 1, is a young mom, Kris explained she’s honestly not shocked that Kylie already has a child of her own, as her youngest daughter has the same maternal gene that she has.

“I think she was just born to have kids,” Kris said. “I felt like I was the same way. I wanted to have a baby when I was 16 years old. I thought about how many kids I would have. So I think that some people are just … when you know, you know.” Kylie and Travis recently took a break from parenting as they were spotted partying in Miami over the weekend.