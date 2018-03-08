Kendall & Kylie Jenner Fail To Pay Rent For NYC Office & Risk Eviction — Oops, See Pics

Yikes! A photo has surfaced of an eviction notice on Kylie and Kendall Jenner’s New York office! Check it out!

There’s no argument that Kylie and Kendall Jenner, 20 and 22, have full plates! Between modeling gigs, reality shows and makeup collections dropping, these girls are pretty darn busy! However, one of them (or more likely one of their employees) is in hot water because apparently no one’s been paying the rent for their clothing line’s New York City office and they just received an eviction notice! A photo of the notice taped to the outside of their business surfaced on Thursday, March 8, leading to endless speculation.

After all, Kylie and Kendall have problems (Pepsi commercials, overpriced makeup accessories, etc.) but a shortage of funds is arguably not one of them! So, more likely than not, someone in the company made a serious mistake and is probably hearing about it right now! We’re guessing this problem will be solved swiftly; the Jenner sisters know better than most that good business is all about appearances and an eviction notice does not create confidence! See Kylie and Kendall’s hottest snaps right here!

Besides, for one of the girls, motherhood has kinda taken center stage in recent days! Ever since baby Stormi Webster arrived on Feb. 1, we’ve been hearing never-ending reports on how becoming a mama changed her life for the better! “Kylie doesn’t feel like she is missing out on anything, she’s loving every minute of being a mom and wouldn’t swap it for anything,” a source shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, referring to Kylie’s previous partying days. “Every minute Kylie spends with Stormi is precious, and she can’t believe how much she changes by the day!” Awww! Clearly Kylie has other things on her mind besides paying the rent!