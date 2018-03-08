Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Spotted At Church — But Leave Separately — Amid Split Rumors

Amidst reports that they’re ‘taking a break,’ Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were spotted at the same church service on March 7. Is it proof they’re still together!?

Justin Bieber, 24, and Selena Gomez, 25, were back at it at church on March 7. The stars were photographed leaving the venue separately after the service, and it’s unclear if they were together inside. However, they’ve been going to church together quite frequently since their reunion in October, so it definitely seems likely that they were there as a couple. Still, at the end of the night, they were not seen getting in the same car together to head home, which they have done on various other occasions. This outing comes amidst an E! News report that the two are pumping the brakes on their relationship a bit.

The site’s source claims that Sel and Justin have been having some “disagreements” lately, so they’ve decide to cool things off for a little bit. “However, they’ve been in contact the entire time and their feelings for each other have not changed,” the insider says. “They will absolutely get back together and they are not over.” The decision to meet up at church and then leave separately definitely seems to it this narrative — perhaps they wanted to spend some time together without overdoing it.

Just last week, Justin turned 24, and Selena was noticeably missing from his side in photos from his celebrations. However, she did post an Instagram photo wishing him a Happy Birthday, which was her first public display of their romance on social media since the reconciliation in October.

Jelena has broken up and gotten back together and taken SO many little breaks throughout their relationship, that the choice to spend some time apart certainly is not surprising. Let’s just hope it doesn’t lead to another dramatic breakup, though!