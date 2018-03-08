Justin Bieber‘s Instagram Girl: Why Selena Gomez Has Zero Reason To Be Worried, Says Source

Although Justin Bieber definitely noticed Inanna Sarkis, rest easy, Beliebers! Here’s why he and the Instagram model aren’t romantically linked!

Justin Bieber clearly has a wondering eye but there’s no reason to fret! On March 6, the 24-year-old pop star was caught liking one of model Inanna Sarkis‘ photos…that was 2 weeks old! Naturally this has not going over well with Jelena fans. But take a deep breath because we’re hearing that Inanna has no intention of ruining the romance between Justin and Selena Gomez, 25! Head here for loads more photos of Sel and Justin since they’ve rekindled their relationship!

“Inanna is a total girl‘s girl, the last thing she would ever want is to get in the way of Selena and Justin,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “All this extra attention is great for her career but that’s her only focus out of all this, she has zero interest in dating Justin, she’s definitely not trying to steal Justin from Selena.” So yes, Justin is going to notice other women but that doesn’t mean we need to panic! However, besides Inanna-gate, Selena and Justin have also been the topic of some short-lived breakup rumors lately.

I’m just a vintage soul. A post shared by Inanna (@inanna) on Jan 11, 2018 at 10:08am PST

On March 7, they were spied attending a church service together. But, when they exited they didn’t leave in the same vehicle. According to a source with E! News, the couple have been having some “disagreements” lately and have taken a step back. “However, they’ve been in contact the entire time and their feelings for each other have not changed,” the insider added. “They will absolutely get back together and they are not over.” We certainly hope! This time, their romance has proven people can change for the better!