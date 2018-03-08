John Cena Has No Idea When His Own Wedding Is: ‘I’ll Be There’ When Nikki Bella Tells Me To

John Cena is letting fiancee Nikki Bella handle all of their upcoming wedding plans! Find out how far along they are in prepping for their big day here!

John Cena, 40, seems ready for his wedding to Nikki Bella, 34 — he just needs to know some not-so-small details… like when and where it will be! In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, 43, on The Tonight Show, John admitted that when it comes to his upcoming nuptials, he’s just waiting on his fiancee to fill him in on the specifics. “I was able to let Nicole plan the bachelorette party and she just finished that,” he revealed. “And now I’m just kind of on standby to know when it is and where it is, and I’ll be there.” Check out the entire, hilarious Tonight Show interview below!

Of course, John revealed he does have some preparation to do before they walk down the aisle. “I am super excited and I’m going to have to learn a dance,” John added. “I promised Nicole that I would spend the last half of April learning a dance. It’s not going to be any good, but I’m going to do the best I can… I’m going to put the time in because I want that moment to be special for her.” John went on to admit there is something making him a little unsettled about the whole ceremony. “The thing that is making me nervous is the rest of the night. So normally, I’m not like the guy who gets out there and moves around. I just kind of play the back,” he admitted. At that point of the interview, Jimmy offers to show John a “go-to” dance move that Madonna, 59, taught him. Needless to say, you’re going to watch the two of them get down!

We reported earlier how a sad clip teasing an episode of Total Bellas made it seem like John and Nikki might be calling off their wedding. Well, we’re beyond happy that it appears their plans to tie the knot are still on! Click here to see more pics of John and Nikki!

Hopefully, John will take Jimmy’s advice and put this new dance move to good use on his wedding day.