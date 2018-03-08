Jesse Williams Furious Over ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Exits: This ‘F***in Sucks’

Jesse Williams is pissed off that two of his favorite cast mates Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw have been let go from ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ We’ve got his furious response.

The Grey’s Anatomy family of actors is a super tight-knit group, and the news that longtime stars Sarah Drew , 37, and Jessica Capshaw, 41, have been let go from the ABC medical drama is hitting castmates really hard. Jesse Williams, 36, tweeted about his disappointment on March 8 as members of the show learned of the terminations. “Sarah and Jessica are easily among my very favorite people and coworkers, so this news f**kin sucks. Their immense talent speaks for itself but it’s them as people who I’m so grateful to know, privileged to have worked with and learned from,” he wrote.

“To say they’ll be missed is a massive understatement. Luckily for all of us, we’ll get to see these artists continue bringing compelling and complex characters to life for many moons to come! # OurWorkIsForever,” Jesse added. He had a particularly close working relationship with Sarah, as their characters Dr. Jackson Avery and Dr. April Kepner were once married and have a child together. So that chance of Japril ever happening again is official dead.

Fans along with the rest of the Grey’s family were floored by the news that two prominent stars would be exiting the show. Jessica has played Dr. Arizona Robbins for the past decade and Sarah has been on the show for the past nine seasons. To say viewers are invested with these characters would be an understatement, as so few original members of the cast are still on the program.

Showrunner Krista Vernoff claimed in a Twitter statement that it was all just a creative decision and nothing more. “As writers, our job is to follow the stories where they want to go and sometimes that means saying goodbye to characters we love. It has been a joy and a privilege to work with these phonemically talented actresses.” Both stars took to their social media accounts to express their immense shock and sadness over the decision.

“For the past ten years I have had the privilege of not only playing Arizona Robbins but also being madly in love with playing her,” Jessica tweeted. “Arizona Robbins is kind, intelligent, funny, insightful, bold, playful fierce and really good at her job. She was one of the first member of the LGBTQ community to be represented in a series role on network television. Her impact on the world is permanent and forever.”

“Thank you for all of the love. I know you’re sad, I’m sad too. I haven’t really had the time to process this information,” Sarah wrote on Instagram. “I’ve been with it for less than 48 hours, so I’m not ready to say my thank you’s and give an all-encompassing statement about my 9 years here. That will come later. For now, I’d like to say: I love you, and I love April, and her story isn’t over yet.”