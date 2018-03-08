Jennifer Lawrence’s Most Outrageous Award Show Moments Caught On Camera

There’s never a dull moment if Jennifer Lawrence is around! From falling down before accepting her Oscar to climbing over chairs, wine in hand, JLaw has had some pretty memorable award show moments.

If you’re planning an award show, you better include Jennifer Lawrence on your guest list. The 27-year-old has proven time and again that she will always find a way to entertain viewers, just by being her charming, lovable self. Whether she’s falling down or trolling her best friend Emma Stone, 29, there’s no way she’ll ever be described as boring while attending a fancy event.

Some of Jen’s best moments came at the 90th Academy Awards. Not only did the Internet get a collective laugh out of her climbing over seats while holding a glass of white wine in her hand, but she also had some quality moments with the Easy A star. As we’re all acutely aware, in 2017, La La Land was mistakenly announced instead of Moonlight, because Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were given a duplicate of Emma’s Best Actress card. When host Jimmy Kimmel discussed how there wouldn’t be an envelope mixup this year, Jen couldn’t help but point and laugh at her pal’s expense.

We all have that one asshole friend and Jennifer Lawrence is Emma Stone's pic.twitter.com/1lWHjNKZGt — Jess G👀dwin (@thejessgoodwin) March 5, 2018

But the fun didn’t stop there for the two of them. While hanging out backstage, the Red Sparrow actress pretended to lick her bestie‘s cleavage. The moment was caught on camera, showing Emma and Judd Apatow, pretending to look utterly disgusted at the Academy Award winner’s antics. At some point, they also snuck off to the bar downstairs to drink more wine, because why not?!

But the Oscars haven’t always been kind to Jennifer. Or, more specifically, the shoes she wore to the Oscars have given her some trouble. After it was announced at the 2013 show that she won Best Actress for her role in Silver Linings Playbook, Jen tried to hike up the stairs to the stage, and… well… failed miserably. She got back up though, and teased herself a bit in her speech. “Thank you so much,” she told the audience. “This is nuts. You guys are only standing up because I fell and you feel bad. That was embarrassing.” She fell on the red carpet the very next year. Oops! Jennifer’s certainly had some memorable award show moments, so click through the gallery above to see all the best ones!