Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown suffered a horrific fall onto the back of his head after going in for a dunk during a March 8 game. We’ve got the scary video.

When it comes to nasty sports accidents, this video of NBA star Jaylen Brown landing on his back and head has to go down as one of the most horrific falls onto the paint that we’ve ever seen. His Boston Celtics had a nice comfortable 80-69 lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 8 when the 21-year-old guard went in for a killer dunk. Instead of putting an exclamation point on the shot, he went in with way too much momentum and suffered the consequences. He appeared to hang on to the rim just a little too long and as a result when he came down his legs flew forward flipping him upside down and he landed on his head and upper neck.

From the looks of the fall it appeared like he could have easily broken his neck. After impact he remained on the ground frozen in a curled up position and from his face it looked like he was in both extreme shock and pain. A team doctor ran onto the court to treat him as his teammates on the bench leaned in on each other with looks of great concern. Things looked particularly grim when a stretcher was brought out, but miraculously he managed to sit up. The game was held in opposing Minneapolis and Timberwolves fans rose to their feet to give Jaylen a standing ovation when he was somehow rose to his feet and walked off the court on his own power and headed to the locker room to be checked out.

This has been yet another horrific landing involving a Celtics player this season. On Oct. 17, Gordon Hayward made his debut game with the team and broke his leg in an absolutely gruesome fall. He needed surgery and is out for the season, so we hope Jaylen’s going to be okay following his harrowing on-court accident. “We’re so close as a group. We’ll make sure Jaylen is ok. It’s a heard thing to watch as a player. All our well wishes go to Jaylen.” teammate Kyrie Irving said after the game, which the Celtics won 117-109.

As the April playoffs loom, the Celtics trail the Toronto Raptors in second place in the Eastern Conference.