Happy Suga Day: BTS K-Pop Superstar Turns 25 & Yes, It’s A National Holiday

#HappySugaDay! It’s the BTS hottie’s birthday today, and if you’re a member of the BTS A.R.M.Y, you’d better start tweeting!

It’s Suga‘s birthday on March 9, and Twitter is exploding with good wishes for the BTS singer, who has already turned 25 in South Korea. Be sure to use the #HappySugaDay and #GeniusYoongiDay hashtags when you send the talented rapper, songwriter, and record producer a birthday message!

Min Yoongi has accomplished quite a lot in his 25 years on earth. Apart from slaying every day in BTS, he released his solo mixtape Agust D in 2016, and has written and produced over 60 tracks for other artists. See pics of BTS performing here.

Oh, and 2018 is already shaping up to be a huge year for Suga and BTS. The band just announced a new ambassadorship with Puma, and they’ve recently won at the Gaon Chart Music Awards, Golden Disc Awards and Korean Music Awards. They’re also nominated for Best Fan Army and Best Boy Band at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards airing this Sunday, March 11, so be sure to tune in and see if they take home those titles, too. Can’t wait to see what else is in store for the guys this year!

Check out the #HappySugaDay tweets here:

One of the most iconic moments of this angel 💜 Happy birthday love 💜#GeniusYoongiDay #HAPPYSUGADAY pic.twitter.com/7xIj8Hov4u — Beatrice🐼 (@beababe011) March 8, 2018

Wishing that this smile can last forever 🍰 Happy birthday, Min Yoongi ❤#HappySugaDay pic.twitter.com/KUzld7cOo0 — 🇸 🇺 🇬 🇦 🇰 🇴 🇴 🇰 🇮 🇪 (@sugakookids) March 8, 2018