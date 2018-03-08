‘Gringo’ Review: Charlize Theron & David Oyelowo Dazzle In This New Mexican Caper

Hold on for dear life! This rock’em sock’em flick is some dizzying fun south of the border!

It’s been a while since movie-goers have had a real caper. A wild jaunt through a world that’s both brimming with danger and yet infinitely alluring. Enter soon-to-be household man Joel Edgerton‘s brother Nash Edgerton, the mastermind behind the new film Gringo. It’s a film that’s about as irreverent with its humor as it is endearing with its characters. Like all good capers, it features a rag-tag gang of truly original players (all played by the industry’s finest) to deliver a story that is both topical and timeless. But it’s beating heart is Harold (David Oyelowo).

Initially, it appears as though he has everything. A beautiful wife (Thandie Newton) and a promising job in a burgeoning industry, even if he is often the rug that people walk on. However, all that comes crashing down in no time. What’s worse, just as his world is shrinking around him his bosses Elaine Markinson and Richard Musk (played to perfection by Charlize Theron and Joel Edgerton) send Harold to Mexico to solve a serious problem they’re having. Their company manufactures the “weed pill” and the plant south of the border has been dealing with the cartels in order to keep running. It soon becomes Harold’s problem to get this problem solved.

Oyelowo truly shines as an immigrant to America who is trying to follow his conscience in a world that seems to get more topsy turvy by the minute. But let's not sell Theron and Edgerton short, they are that special brand of corporate nasty that is utterly intoxicating to watch, but you never want to actually cross paths with people like this. The best lines and scenes are reserved for them and their maniacal madness. Of course, that's not accounting for Amanda Seyfried, Sharlto Copley and Paris Jackson's contributions. Yes, that Paris Jackson.

Ultimately this isn’t a movie with a great deal to say, but it’s determined to ensure you enjoy the ride. Harold tumbles from one violent-yet-hilarious scenario to the next as he attempts to figure out where he went wrong in life and what he can do about it. His innocence and humor makes for a light-hearted ride, no much how high the bodycount rises. It’s a dark comedy, an action movie, a drama and the very best kind of caper.