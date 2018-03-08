‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Jessica Capshaw & Sarah Drew’s Exits May Have Just Killed The Series

If you’re still shocked over the news that Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew will exit ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ at the end of the show’s current 14th season, you’re not alone. I’m heartbroken.

“Change. We don’t like it. We fear it, but we can’t stop it from coming. We either adapt to change or we get left behind. It hurts to grow, anybody who tells you it doesn’t is lying, but here’s the truth sometimes the more things change the more they stay the same. And sometimes, oh, sometimes change is good. Sometimes change is everything.” These are words Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) said during the first episode of Grey’s Anatomy‘s fourth season, which aired in 2007. And while I agree that sometimes change can be good, I’m struggling to “adapt” to the impending exits of longtime cast members, Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew. How can their departures from the series at the close of the current 14th season, which was revealed by our sister site TVLine on March 8, be a “good” thing for the series? After suffering previous exits by Sara Ramirez, Sandra Oh, Patrick Dempsey, and more of actors and actresses we grew to love over the past 14 seasons, I fear the end of the series is closer than I initially thought.

Don’t get me wrong. Grey’s Anatomy is my favorite show ever. I even started re-watching the series on Netflix just a few weeks ago. But I can’t see myself caring about the series for much longer, knowing that two more of the characters I actually care about are leaving. As each season comes and goes, more longtime characters are saying sayonara. According to our sister site, Deadline, the pair are being let go for creative reasons, but how is this a good thing for the series? Fans are outraged, and I can’t say I blame them. I won’t name names, but there are definitely a few other characters that I wouldn’t hate to say goodbye to… ones who were recently added to the cast in the last four years.

And based on the way Sarah reacted to the news, via social media, it sounds like she was blindsided. How cruel, right? “I haven’t really had the time to process this information. I’ve been with it for less than 48 hours, so I’m not ready to say my thank yous and give an all encompassing statement about my 9 years here,” Sarah, 37, wrote in a message on her social media accounts. Because of her exit, fans will never get to see a reunion between her and Jackson (Jesse Williams) — one of the only remaining couples that were left for us to root for!

I was so heartbroken over this news that I literally left my spin class early this morning to try and deal with it. I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to come to terms with these losses (don’t judge me). In all seriousness, though, I think losing two longtime cast members like Sarah and Jessica will ultimately kill the series. Unless the show brings back some original stars like Sara or Sandra — heck, even Katherine Heigl — and gets back to the drama fans love (enough with this dumb hospital contest!), I don’t see the series lasting past a potential Season 16. Do you agree?