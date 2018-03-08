‘Glee’ Cast Has Major Reunion Without Lea Michele: Was Naya Rivera’s Presence To Blame?

Listen up, ‘Glee’ fans! A bunch of our favorite members of New Directions just had the sweetest reunion & you NEED to see the group pic! But why wasn’t Lea Michele there?

This news will make you feel positively gleeful. Matthew Morrison, aka everyone’s favorite glee club teacher, shared a photo of him hanging out with his former New Directions members when the Glee stars reunited for dinner! “It’s a GLEE-Union!! What a beautiful night hangin with my old kids & new kid! Ohana…” the actor captioned his Instagram post. The photo-op showed him with his former co-stars Kevin McHale (Artie), Heather Morris (Brittany), Naya Rivera (Santana), Chris Colfer (Kurt), Amber Riley (Mercedes), Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina), Becca Tobin (Kitty), Jane Lynch (Coach Sue Sylvester), and Vanessa Lengies (Sugar). They were joined by choreographer Zachary Woodlee, script coordinator Aristotle Kousakis, and writers Matt Hodgson and Michael Hitchcock, as well as Matthew’s wife Renee and 4-month-old son Revel. See the sweet group shot below!

Unfortunately not every Glee alum made it to the get-together. Lea Michele didn’t appear to be part of the reunion. While we don’t know for sure why she didn’t join in on the fun, it’s possible that it could be because of Naya’s presence. In Sept. 2016, Naya dropped her memoir Sorry Not Sorry, and it revealed that rumors of her feud with the Scream Queens star were “blown out of proportion,” but still based in reality. “If I’d complained about anyone or anything, she’d assumed I was bitching about her. Soon, she started to ignore me, and eventually it got to the point where she didn’t say a word to me for all of Season 6,” the author wrote. “Lea and I definitely weren’t the best of friends, and I doubt we’ll ever sit on her couch and eat kale together again, but the rumors of our ‘feud’ were blown out of proportion.”

Chord Overstreet also didn’t make it to the “GLEE-Union,” but his fans have spotted him with another famous friend lately. The Internet started freaking out over the possibility of him dating Emma Watson after they were spotted leaving the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty together. Now that’s an unexpected pairing we didn’t know we needed!