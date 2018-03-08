Emily Ratajkowski Eats Breakfast Naked While Taking A Bath: WTF? — See Pic

NSFW! Emily Ratajkowski casually takes a bath while eating breakfast and it may just be her most wild nude photo yet! What do you think?!

Emily Ratajkowski, 26, is no stranger to posting nude photos, but this one is quite interesting, to say the least. The model posted a sultry snap to her Instagram story on March 7, where she is completely nude in a bathtub, eating breakfast. Emily sat in a fetal position and covered her breasts with her arms strategically folded. “Breakfast in the bathtub,” she captioned the photo, which featured an open window over looking the desert. And, it looks like she had a hearty appetite since her plate was finished next to a cup of black coffee. Check out the sexy snap below!

The DKNY model has been posting nearly nude photos to Instagram this week, as many believe she is on her honeymoon in Utah. Although she is solo in the snaps, her hubby, producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, is most likely the one behind the lens since she’s exposed in the shots. The newlyweds jetted off to Utah’s Amangiri Resort, where Emily’s been documenting their desert views and lavish pool area. “Morning in the desert,” she caption a photo from March 7, where she basked in the sun, topless, in a pool. Other apparent honeymoon photos show the model in a one-piece bathing suit by a fire in the desert, as well as a boomerang, showing off her swimwear line, Inamorata Swim.

Emily and Sebastian tied the knot in late February during a surprise ceremony at City Hall in New York City. She revealed the news on her Instagram story, Friday, February 23, with photos of their rings captioned, “I got married today.” Emily’s surprise “I dos,” also came with untraditional wedding attire, as she donned a Zara pantsuit for her big day. Sebastian also opted for a unique look of his own, dressed in a pale grey suit with a black undershirt and boots. The small ceremony was attended by social media star The Fat Jewish, whose real name is Josh Ostrovsky, and director Josh Safdie. Emily and Sebastian were seemingly dating for just a few weeks before they decided to get hitched in NYC.