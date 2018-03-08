Ed Westwick Accused Of Holding Stylist Hostage As Sex Slave For 48 Harrowing Hours

Once again, Ed Westwick is in the center of a sexual assault scandal. A woman claims the ‘Gossip Girl’ actor stranded her in his L.A. home for two days, during which he allegedly had sex with her ‘against her will.’

After being accused of rape by two women — which he has vehemently denied — Ed Westwick, 30, is back in the spotlight over new allegations of sexual assault. A woman named Haley Camille Freedman claims in a new lawsuit, per TMZ, that she and the Gossip Girl actor had a sexual encounter that supposedly went horribly wrong. The aspiring stylist reportedly went to Ed’s home in 2014 with a group of friends. After everyone but her left, she claims Ed and her began having sex, during which he “asked her to strangle him, slap him and spit on him.” When she refused to do it, he allegedly did those things to her.

Haley reportedly stayed the night after that alleged sexual encounter. In the morning, she claims that while taking a shower, Ed joined her and “became sexual with her again, against her will.” From there, it got dark. Haley claims in the lawsuit that she was out of it, and wound up staying in Ed’s home for 2 days. She says, according to TMZ, that she didn’t have cell service and didn’t know where she was. Allegedly, Ed offered to drive her to her car, but held off so he supposedly could continue to have sex with her. Haley says that after this alleged ordeal, she suffered bruising, bleeding and internal tears.

Despite all this, she’s reportedly not suing Ed. To repeat: her lawsuit doesn’t name Ed as a defendant. Instead, she’s supposedly going after her former business partners, whom she says cut all ties with her because she wanted to go public with these allegations. Haley claims she initially did an interview with a media outlet, but supposedly, Ed’s team “killed it.” She says the outlet received text messages that painted her as “unstable, disturbed, jealous and promiscuous.” Sources connected to Ed told TMZ that Haley was “trying to get her story out in the media but couldn’t because media outlets determined she was lying.”

Haley also claims that Ed threatened to sue her. Supposedly, he said he had proof that would exonerate him because Ed’s relatives came to visit him during the time of the alleged sexual encounter and supposed sexual captivity. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Ed’s management for a statement on this.

As mentioned earlier, this is not the first time Ed has been accused of sexual assault. Actress Kristina Cohen claimed, in a lengthy 2017 Facebook post, that Ed raped her in his home in 2014. After Kristina came forth with her accusations, a second woman named Aurelie Wynn also went on Facebook to claim Ed raped her. A third woman, creative producer Rachel Eck, claims Ed “aggressively groped me” on the night ahead of the 2014 Academy Awards. After Kristina’s first allegations hit the Internet, Ed quickly responded on Twitter. “I do not know this woman,” he tweeted. “I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape.”