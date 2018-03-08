Donald Trump & Kim Jong-Un Agree To Meet & Twitter Is Giving Dennis Rodman All The Credit

And the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize goes to…Dennis Rodman! Fans are giving the baller credit for Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un’s unprecedented upcoming meeting.

President Donald Trump, 71, has agreed to a sit-down meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un and now the Twittersphere is giving former NBA star Dennis Rodman, 56, the credit for the sudden thaw in relations. He’s made several trips to the mysterious republic since their leader is a massive fan of the Worm and one of the only Americans ever welcome there. He’s been our de-facto Ambassador to North Korea, where the dictator treats him like his BFF always gives him a king’s welcome. People are taking to Twitter and demanding that the former Chicago Bull go along for the meeting between the two leaders, as he personally knows both Trump and Un and could help broker peace!

The tycoon himself confirmed the meeting — said to be in May at an undetermined location — it in his usual manner of communication — in a tweet. “Kim Jong Un talked about denuclearization with the South Korean Representatives, not just a freeze. Also, no missile testing by North Korea during this period of time. Great progress being made but sanctions will remain until an agreement is reached. Meeting being planned!”

The U.S. is currently without an ambassador to South Korea and we haven’t had state relations with North Korea in ages so the internet is putting Dennis out there as our official peace broker between Trump and Un. To make this situation all the more bizarre, people are pointing out that Trump once canned Dennis from Celebrity Apprentice. “Shocked Trump got Kim Jong-Un to agree to meetings after he fired his best friend Dennis Rodman,” one Twitter user wrote. Yes, we are living in a world where a former reality star is currently president and going to meet with a North Korean dictator while the only other prominent American to do so beforehand is a former NBA star who appeared on Trump’s NBC show. Yeah, our heads are spinning too.

Twitter exploded at the idea that Dennis should come along and broker a peace exchange:

So I guess Dennis Rodman is going to win the Nobel Peace Prize now pic.twitter.com/zNHDjDdok4 — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) March 9, 2018

This was Dennis Rodman's plan all along. This was in the works for years. He won't get the credit, but Dennis Rodman is the architect for peace with north korea. pic.twitter.com/Sx1dtfxrfR — The Current Year🇰🇵 (@TheeCurrentYear) March 9, 2018

I hope that Dennis Rodman accompanies Donald Trump to his meeting with Kim Jong Un so that there will at least be one mature adult in the room… pic.twitter.com/laxqgLd9In — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) March 9, 2018

Dennis Rodman might actually be helpful in a US / North Korea / South Korea meeting… 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ieJcR5QYLD — Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) March 9, 2018

When you find out Trump – Kim Jong Un meeting is moderated by Dennis Rodman pic.twitter.com/y8KBND6xhI — Victor Mitroff (@VictorMirnoff) March 9, 2018

President Trump, do not go to the negotiating table without Amb. Dennis Rodman.https://t.co/c9RuD1uH4r — Lone Conservative (@LoConservative) March 9, 2018

Let’s say President @realDonaldTrump used Dennis Rodman to help in North Korea and #Trump used tough language to bring Kim Jong Un to the table. Does any of that matter if we achieve denuclearization? pic.twitter.com/17ltayV65C — كافرة ♠ R1les ♠ ༒ (@midnightride21) March 9, 2018