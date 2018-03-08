Donald Trump Partied At Vegas Club Known For Simulating Golden Showers & S&M, New Book Claims

A new book claims that Donald Trump allegedly partied at a nightclub that’s reportedly notorious for their simulations of bestiality & golden showers! Read the startling details here!

Strap yourselves in, because this account is absolutely wild. In the new book Russian Roulette: The Inside Story of Putin’s War on America and the Election of Donald Trump, the authors claim that Donald Trump, 71, allegedly visited a nightclub that is notorious for showing simulations of S&M, bestiality and golden showers. The book claims he allegedly first met for dinner with Russian oligarch Aras Alagarov, his singer son Emin Agalarov, Olivia Culpo, British music executive Rob Goldstone, Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, and one of Aras’ executives in his business, Ike Kaveladze, at the Palazzo in Vegas in Jun., 2013 (just when Trump was solidifying plans to hold the 2013 Miss Universe Pageant in Moscow). The book also claims that Trump allegedly went with Emin, Olivia, former Miss USA Nana Meriwether and Rob to The Act, the controversial nightclub at the Palazzo. Emin’s new song, whose music video showcased Olivia and a cameo from Trump, was being celebrated with a release party at the club.

Apparently, the club, which had allegedly been put under surveillance by the Nevada gaming commission, is no stranger to complaints based on its racy burlesque shows. According to Russian Roulette, one act involved nude young women dressed up as college students allegedly simulating urination on a professor. In addition to the “Hot Teacher” routine, another act allegedly featured a simulated golden shower as well. The book says that the club owners allegedly “discussed whether they should prepare a special performance for [Trump], perhaps a dominatrix who would tie him up on stage or a little-person transvestite Trump impersonator,” but that they ultimately decided not to go through with it.

Beyond the lurid details surrounding the club, the book also delves into the odd connections that surrounded the players involved in this alleged meeting. According to the book, Emin was allegedly able to score his father’s financial backing for the upcoming Miss Universe pageant, including a multi-million dollar sponsorship and the use of his theater in Moscow, the Crocus. Later, Rob was the one who allegedly reached out to Trump Jr. to discuss dirt a Russian lawyer had on Hillary Clinton.

We’ll keep you posted on any other huge revelations from the book that emerge!