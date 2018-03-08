Did Kourtney Kardashian’s BF Younes Just Diss Scott Disick? See Sexy New Pic & Message

Whoa! Did Kourtney Kardashian’s boyfriend Younes Bendjima just take a shot at her ex Scott Disick?! See his new post!

There’s been lots of speculation lately that Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and her baby daddy Scott Disick, 34, might be getting back together! For one thing, both unfollowed their significant others on Instagram! And now, it appears as though her younger boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24, is responding to the rumors by taking shot at Scott! He just posted a photo featuring himself and an unknown friend both showing off their impressive muscles for the camera. He captioned the image: “You not here, and we both know why.”

First of all, where are they? Because if they’re at Kourt’s place, then yes, we definitely can understand why Scott would stay away! It doesn’t seem like too much of stretch that Younes would feel the need to protect his relationship with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star when our insiders are telling us Scott is just waiting for Kourtney to dump her young beau so they can get back together! Head here for more images of Younes and Kourtney!

Apparently Scott is hoping “that Kourtney unfollowing Younes on social media is the beginning of the end for Kourtney and her boy toy. Scott has never stopped loving Kourtney and he always will,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “If it turns out Kourtney is single again you can bet that Scott will ghost Sofia and start spending more time at home with Kourt and the kids. As much fun as Scott has been having with Sofia, he still loves Kourt very much and would love to put his family back together.” And here we were thinking that Scott had changed for Sofia! Let’s hope this isn’t the way it goes, for her sake!