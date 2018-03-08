Scott Disick & Sofia Richie ‘Bickering’ A lot Lately: Why She’s Fallen Into the ‘Kourtney Trap’

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s relationship is on the rocks, and it’s starting to look like a page right out of the Scott and Kourtney Kardashian relationship book. Here’s what’s going on…

Remember when J. Cole, 33, famously rapped, “Don’t save her. She don’t wanna be saved,” in his 2014 hit, “No Role Modelz”? Well, reverse those roles, and you have Sofia Richie, 19, and Scott Disick, 34. The young model just can’t help but fall harder for Scott as he continues to throw wrenches in their romance… She wants to be the one to change him, a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. This news comes on the heels of rumors that the two split, after he unfollowed her on Instagram, March 7. However, we can confirm that these two are indeed still dating, but, things aren’t exactly that great right now.

“Scott and Sofia are still together but they’ve been bickering a lot lately,” the insider admits. “He always picks these really dumb fights with her. It’s like he can’t let them just be happy.” The source goes on to reveal that Scott has been this way for years, having expressed the same type of behavior with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, 38. “That’s Scott, he thrives on drama, there’s just a part of him that’s damaged.”

And, it appears as though history may be repeating itself. “Sofia thinks she can save him,” the source says, adding, “It’s the same trap Kourtney fell into for years and years.” As you may know, Scott and Kourtney’s relationship lasted for over a decade, with their ongoing relationship issues being aired on the family’s reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Now, Sofia’s friends and family are trying to intervene before her life becomes a rendition of Kourtney’s stint with Scott. “A lot of people are begging Sofia to walk away from Scott now before she gets more sucked in but she refuses,” the insider says. However, “She can’t let go yet.”

The rumors that Scott and Sofia had split sparked on March 7 when Scott unfollowed Sofia on Instagram; Ironically around the same time Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, 24, reportedly split [however, they are still together]. It seems as though Sofia rushed to give the public a subliminal message that she and Scott were just fine when she took to her Instagram story on March 8 to post a throwback photo of them on a jet ski.

Scott and Sofia were first romantically linked in May 2017 at the Cannes Film Festival.