Demi Lovato Slams ‘Certain Pop Stars’ For Not Speaking Out Politically — Talking About Taylor Swift?
Demi and Taylor have feuded before, and in a new interview, Demi calls out huge popstars for their political silence. Is Demi talking about Tay, who’s notoriously tight-lipped about her views?
Demi Lovato, 25, has slammed Taylor Swift, 27, multiple times over the years, and in a March 8 cover story for Billboard magazine, Demi boldly appears to do it once again when talking about gun-control policy in America.
“There are certain pop stars,” Demi says in the interview, “Who don’t speak out politically, and they have more fans. But I’d rather speak up for the things I believe in than just be dismissive of the issues going on in our country.” The “Tell Me You Love Me” singer cites Ariana Grande, 24, as a pal in the article, and has defended Katy Perry, 33, and praised Miley Cyrus, 25, in the past…which leaves Taylor, who is arguably the biggest female popstar on the planet.
“There’s way too many shootings happening in this country,” Demi also tells Billboard. “I’m pro-gun control. Obviously for me…politics are difficult to talk about.” But as the article reports, she eventually “takes a deep breath and unloads.”