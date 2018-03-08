Demi Lovato Slams ‘Certain Pop Stars’ For Not Speaking Out Politically — Talking About Taylor Swift?

Demi and Taylor have feuded before, and in a new interview, Demi calls out huge popstars for their political silence. Is Demi talking about Tay, who’s notoriously tight-lipped about her views?

Demi Lovato, 25, has slammed Taylor Swift, 27, multiple times over the years, and in a March 8 cover story for Billboard magazine, Demi boldly appears to do it once again when talking about gun-control policy in America.

“There are certain pop stars,” Demi says in the interview, “Who don’t speak out politically, and they have more fans. But I’d rather speak up for the things I believe in than just be dismissive of the issues going on in our country.” The “Tell Me You Love Me” singer cites Ariana Grande, 24, as a pal in the article, and has defended Katy Perry, 33, and praised Miley Cyrus, 25, in the past…which leaves Taylor, who is arguably the biggest female popstar on the planet.

“I think that having a song and a video about tearing Katy Perry down, that’s not women’s empowerment,” Demi once said in reference to Tay’s “Bad Blood” diss video. “There are women that I don’t get along with, and that’s fine. My thing is, don’t brand yourself a feminist if you don’t do the work,” Demi has also proclaimed. Meanwhile, Taylor has always been quiet when it comes to her political views, and she did not openly support either candidate in the last presidential election. As a result, the popstar is often criticized for refusing to make her opinions clear, and for not engaging with national politics in general.

“There’s way too many shootings happening in this country,” Demi also tells Billboard. “I’m pro-gun control. Obviously for me…politics are difficult to talk about.” But as the article reports, she eventually “takes a deep breath and unloads.”