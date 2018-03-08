Demi Lovato looks like a goddess in the new music video for ‘I Believe,’ which was written for the ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ soundtrack. Check out the stunning visual here!

Demi Lovato, 25, and DJ Khaled, 42, have dropped their music video for “I Believe,” and she delivers major queen vibes in a dramatic red dress and giant gold necklace. There are also cinematic shots of a jungle and enormous green field, as one would expect! Along with shots of Demi looking beyond incredible, there’s also scenes from the movie flashing across the screen. “I Believe” is the perfect song to go with the inspirational movie, which stars Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey and Mindy Kaling, and is based off the popular children’s book. You can watch the full music video for Demi and Khaled’s new song above!

Demi also tweeted ahead of the videos’ release: “Ahhhh!! I’m so excited to finally tell you guys my new song #IBelieve with @djkhaled will be on the soundtrack for Disney’s @WrinkleInTime.” A Wrinkle in Time hits theaters March 9, and Sade, Sia, Kehlani, Chloe x Halle and Freestyle Fellowship have also contributed to the OST, so be sure to check it out when it comes out on Friday, too! See more pics from A Wrinkle in Time here.

Check out some of the lyrics: