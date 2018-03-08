Dean McDermott Calls Cops On Tori Spelling For Urgent Welfare Check After She Left Home With Kid

The drama surrounding Tori Spelling just keeps coming! Now it’s being reported that her husband Dean McDermott called the cops on her again!

Visitors to a doctor’s office in LA received a shock when 3 Ventura County Sheriff’s stormed in in search of reality star Tori Spelling, 44, on Wednesday, March 7. They had been called by her husband Dean McDermott, 51, according to TMZ. Inside they found Tori and one of their children and determined that nothing was wrong. All the while, Dean himself was outside with the couple’s 1-year-old child. See more photos of Dean and Tori together right here.

It’s unclear what Tori said or did that prompted Dean to call the police to attend to her. However, this call to the police comes just one week after she experienced what’s been described as a “nervous breakdown” of some kind at their home on March 1. She was rushed to hospital after law enforcement was called to her home. “Dean was seen by neighbors explaining his side of the story to police after they arrived to deal with Tori,” an eyewitness told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY in the aftermath. “He was seen standing on the front porch outside of the home he shares with Tori and their kids, and there were about 8-9 cop cars at the home. Dean looked really upset and uncomfortable, as he was forced to have a difficult conversation with the authorities as to why his wife was in this bad situation.”

Afterwards, thanks to our insiders, we got some insight into what might have led to Tori’s reported emotional breakdown. “Tori is having a tough time all over, from her waning career, trust issues with her husband, she has her hands full with her several kids, a challenging relationship with her mother and her financial difficulties,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Everything adds up to a real tough time for the mom of five.”