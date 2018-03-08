Conor McGregor Slams 50 Cent: You’re Old AF & Have Man Boobs — See Diss

Uh-oh! Conor McGregor just brutally lashed out at 50 Cent! See what he wrote!

Have we got a new feud developing?! MMA champ Conor McGregor, 29, just posted a brutal tirade aimed directly at rapper and entrepreneur 50 Cent, 42! “Happy international Women’s day everyone!” Conor captioned a shirtless photo of Fiddy. “Get your t*ts out for the lads ladies. We love you. Superior genes my big b*llsack mate. I am made of granite. You need a bra. You jabbed up fool. Hahahaha you should have stayed quiet and promoted that fight for me on the free like you did. But you just kept going with them f**king memes.”

But Conor didn’t stop there. Next he added: Your 50, 50. 50 years old. F**k off.” Then the anger turned to appeciation: It’s all love tho fifty serious, you are a mad bastard, but we still proper love a few of your tunes over on this side of the world. I even blasted one of them on the free walking into madison square garden to take one of my belts. It was called I run New York.” Conor isn’t just a world-class fighter, he also has a black belt in dropping insults! But does this attack seem kinda random? Actually, he’s responding to some serious shadiness from the rapper! Head here for more photos of Conor!

Just days ago, Fifty shared a video in which he acknowledged Conor’s fighting skills before taking some serious shots at the champ! “Don’t get me f**ked up, you know what I’m saying. Conor McGregor is a talented fighter and all that. He’s talented for a white boy. But you know ni**as have superior genes when it comes to that kind of sh*t.” Clearly, Conor wasn’t going to let that go unanswered!