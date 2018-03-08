Is Christopher Daniels ‘All In?’ Ring Of Honor Star Teases If He’ll Be Part Of Cody Rhodes’ Supershow

Christopher Daniels has seen and done it all in the world of wrestling. Ahead of Ring Of Honor’s 16th Anniversary show, he reveals how he stays ‘relevant,’ which Marvel movie he wants to be made next and if he’s ‘All In.’

April 2018 will mark 25 years since Christopher Daniels made his professional debut in the ring. Over two decades later, the “Almighty” one continues to be one of the best wrestlers in the world. He’ll be part of a highly anticipated match at Ring Of Honor’s 16th Anniversary Show in Las Vegas. Along with the rest of SoCal Uncensored – “Heavy Metal Rebel” Frankie Kazarian, 40, and Scorpio Sky, 34, – Christopher will challenge the Bullet Club – Adam Page, 26, with The Young Bucks, Nick and Matt Jackson – for the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship.

Ahead of the March 9 event, the man known as “the Fallen Angel” spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com about what’s next for him, GLOW, why giving a certain Marvel character their own movie is a “no brainer,” and whether or not he’s booked as part of Cody Rhodes’s epic All In show in September.

HollywoodLife.com: What continues to motivate you to not just return to the ring but continually change and challenge yourself?

Christopher Daniels: Wow! Well, part of it is just being proud with my work. I want to continue to be relevant and perform at a high level. I don’t want to be the guy who stays around too long, so I am working and trying to figure out ways to continually reinvent so it is not the same old, same old every time you watch a Christopher Daniels match.

And I think a part of that is being a part of Ring Of Honor. So much great talent comes in and all these younger and hungrier wrestlers are coming in. Being able to get in the ring with all of them and hang with them and put on entertaining professional wrestling matches, that is part of it that does it for me.

Is there a role or a story you still want to tell in the ring? Perhaps a ‘redemption arc’ for the Fallen Angel?

“I don’t really know the answer to that. I mean. I feel like I have told all the stories that are in my head so far, but I am not done yet. So, as the stories come along, like I said I am trying to find ways to continue to entertain and continue to perform.

I mean as they come along, I am out there sort of living the moment. Its not like a script is in front of me where I know that in six more months, I am going to be doing this, or in a year I will be doing this. It is coming to me as it happens!

Despite the terrible hair, this was one of my favorite promos we did in PR! (Unfortunately, this clip has no sound, so you’ll have to take my word for it.) https://t.co/6yuRJ15b9S — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) March 6, 2018

You had a cameo in the first season of GLOW? Will we see you return for the second season?

That certainly depends on GLOW. I don’t know if they are going to concentrate the second year on so much professional wrestling or if they will stay with just the ladies, the ladies that are part of GLOW itself. But I certainly would be open to it. I know they have Chavo Guerrero. He’s still one of the heads of stunt coordinators when it comes to professional wrestling there. And, he and I have been friends for a while. And, I am in Los Angeles and available so anything can happen.

Professional wrestling, in itself, is driven by storytelling. As GLOW proves, the reality of professional wrestling lends itself well to narrative fiction. Do you think there are any other promotions or professional wrestling sagas that should be adapted? Like, for example, the rise and fall of World Class Championship Wrestling?

Wow, that is a good question. You look at all the careers of the guys that have been Hall of Fame guys that have had the opportunity to work with in the ring or to just be a part of the same company as them…

Talk about guys like [Ric] Flair and Sting and Kurt Angle and [John] Cena. I mean, any of those stories will be great because their journey from the beginning to where they are today is just so interesting. So, whether it is a feature film or a documentary like the one… like the 30 For 30 that just came out on Ric Flair, which I thought was outstanding, or this Andre The Giant documentary that HBO is airing in April. I mean, they are all interesting stories.

It would be interesting for me — for loving professional wrestling and choosing it for my life — that any of those stories would be great to see either in a feature film or documentary style!

As one of the biggest comic book fans in wrestling, which character do you think deserves their own movie in Marvel’s next ‘phase’ of films? And would you like to be in one of these films?

Well that would absolutely be cool if I was able to perform in one of those films. That would be great! But the first character I would think would need their own film is Black Widow.

I feel that everything that Scarlett Johansson has done in the Iron Man, Captain America’s and Avengers and this day in age with so much focus on the diversity of characters with Wonder Woman being such a strong film and Black Panther being such a strong film. It seems obvious that Black Widow would be something that Marvel would want to undertake. And the success of Captain Marvel coming up in the next year, when that is released, I feel like that is going to be a good barometer of how well a Black Widow movie would do.

But I feel like she is already such a strong character and Scarlett has had so much success playing her in the other films that it feels like a no brainer to me.

Not sure your status, but get well soon, @TheRealStanLee! The Addiction still owes you the highest of fives! Last Comikaze, we had a little trouble at our table! pic.twitter.com/q2Nt1oWt2S — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) March 8, 2018

At the Ring Of Honor 16th Anniversary Show, you and SoCal Uncensored have a chance to steal the show when you face the Bullet Club’s ‘Hung Bucks.’ Is there something special you have planned for this show?

I feel that any time you get in the ring with the Bullet Club, the eyes are on you. They are one of the hottest prospects in professional wrestling right now. But, for me personally, this feud between myself and Frankie and the Young Bucks has gone on for a long time. Sometimes they get their hands raised and sometimes we do.

But this particular match for the six man titles is an opportunity for me to become the first Grand Slam champion in Ring Of Honor, having held the World Title, the TV Title before. Having Frankie and Scorpio Sky as my partners and going for this championship, I feel there is a great opportunity for all of us to be the new six man champions. So that is definitely on my agenda and when you say we can steal the show, who knows!

As a timeless immortal, one who has witnessed eras of professional wrestling ebb and flow, why do you think the Bullet Club is so popular?

Honestly, I feel in the same way that “Stone Cold” Steve Austin was beloved for being that anti-hero, that rebellious renegade character. I feel that is what Bullet Club is in the scope of professional wrestling as a whole. They have gotten popular and they are the ones who are rebelling against the standard mind set of pro-wrestling. The fan base has flocked to that idea and they are becoming popular in spite of the odds against them being as popular as they are.

It used to be just a big thing in Japan, but Bullet Club… their popularity [goes against] the fact that they are not created by the WWE machine or are what people thing professional wrestling is. Their popularity, in spire of all that, is something that the fans are flocking to.

One last question: Are you “All In?”

Very possibly! Very possibly! I think the Bucks and Cody understand that if All In is going to be a success, they are going to have to have intriguing matchups and no matches are better for those guys than the matches the have with me, Kazarian and Scorpio Sky.

I don’t know if it is about me and Frankie as a team or SoCal Uncensored as a trio or singles but I feel like if they want people to see with this being a focused thing on the Bullet Club. So the Bullet Club can’t just go in there and have a concert or a meet and greet. It has to be something where they are out there with their toughest opponents across the ring and I don’t see any tougher opponents for the Bullet then Frankie Kazarian, Scorpio Sky and myself.

Ring Of Honor’s 16th Anniversary, LIVE from Las Vegas, Nevada, airs on March 9 at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT. Fans can watch on Pay Per View, the Fite.TV app, by becoming a HonorClub VIP member or ordering as a HonorClub member with a discount.

In addition to SoCal Uncensored vs. Bullet Club, the 16th Anniversary show will feature matches like: Cody Rhodes versus Matt Taven; The Briscoes fighting the Motor City Machine Guns for the ROH Tag Team championship; and ROH Champion Dalton Castle defending his title against Jay Lethal. This interview with Mr. Daniels was edited.