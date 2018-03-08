How Chrissy Teigen’s Bravely Changing PPD Conversation: I Don’t Want Women To Be ‘Embarrassed’

Postpartum depression is a hidden epidemic, and celebs like Chrissy Teigen are helping everyone talk about it at last.

Chrissy Teigen, 32, is helping change the conversation surrounding postpartum depression, and that’s no easy feat. Ever since the soon-to-be mom-of-two revealed last March that she suffered from PPD after giving birth to her first child, Luna Simone, in April 2016, the model has become even more of an inspiration and a true advocate for women. Openness about PPD has been a longtime coming and, thanks to Chrissy, the ball has finally started rolling. Due to Chrissy’s bravery, the hope is that women everywhere will no longer have to feel “ashamed” or “embarrassed” for experiencing PPD, which is why HollywoodLife.com is putting a spotlight on Chrissy in honor of Women’s History Month. Click here to see adorable pics of baby Luna.

Chrissy shocked fans when, the seemingly always-happy, star announced in Glamour‘s April cover story that she had postpartum depression. The article hit newsstands on March 6, 2017, and her courageous story soon went viral. What really struck a chord for most women is that while Chrissy seemed to have it all together, even she was not immune to PPD. Not only that, but it took MONTHS for Chrissy to realize her condition. The reason? Not only is postpartum depression often misrepresented, it’s also simply not talked about enough — even though it affects one in nine women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I’m speaking up now because I want people to know it can happen to anybody and I don’t want people who have it to feel embarrassed or to feel alone,” Chrissy wrote in her open letter. “I also don’t want to pretend like I know everything about postpartum depression, because it can be different for everybody. But one thing I do know is that—for me—just merely being open about it helps.”

Although she was nervous about coming forward, she knew she had to — if nothing else, for the other women who have or who will experience PPD. “It’s such a major part of my life and so, so many other women’s lives,” she said. “Before this, I had never, ever—in my whole entire life—had one person say to me: ‘I have postpartum depression.'” How’s THAT for shocking?

The model went on to say that she, along with many other people, had always associated PPD with people who “didn’t like their babies” or with women who “felt like they had to harm their children.” For Chrissy, it was nothing like that, and she’s since shown others that PPD can come in many forms — and it’s nothing to be ashamed of.

“I’ve never had more respect for mothers, especially mothers with postpartum depression,” she penned. “I didn’t think it could happen to me. I have a great life. …But postpartum does not discriminate. I couldn’t control it. And that’s part of the reason it took me so long to speak up: I felt selfish, icky, and weird saying aloud that I’m struggling.”

As soon as Chrissy received her diagnosis, she explained that she began to tell friends and family. “I felt like everyone deserved an explanation, and I didn’t know how else to say it other than the only way I know: just saying it. It got easier and easier to say it aloud every time,” she said. We can only imagine how many women have read that statement and have since been given the courage to say their own truths out loud!

Chrissy is currently pregnant with baby number two, a little boy who’s due in June. While she’s nervous about her PPD flaring up, she’s “ready” for it if it does. “Do I worry about it with this little boy? I do,” she revealed. “But I also know that when it does happen — if it does — I’m so ready for it. I have the perfect people around me for it. That’s why I stand for a real core group of people around me.” Could Chrissy GET any more inspiring? Not only is she a living, breathing example of how NOT to let something like PPD get in the way of your life, but also we love how open she is about this topic, and how she’s truly normalizing this once difficult conversation.