Chris Brown Dissed By Vanessa Carlton On Women’s Day: I Support Survivors Not Perpetrators

On International Women’s Day, Chris Brown posted the music video for ‘A Thousand Miles’ & Vanessa Carlton was not happy about it. Check below to see her reaction!

Chris Brown, 28, took to Instagram to post the music video for Vanessa Carlton‘s hit “A Thousand Miles,” adding that the song is “lit forever.” However, Vanessa was not thrilled with his ringing endorsement — especially considering the timing of his since-deleted post. After Breezy posted the video, Vanessa wrote in an Instagram post, “Today Chris Brown posted my video. I am now being repeatedly tagged to his account. Being that today is International Women’s Day I feel compelled to draw a line. I support survivors not perpetrators of domestic violence. I do not want to be associated with an artist that has assaulted women on a day like today. Thank you. #internationalwomensday.” Check out their feud unfold over social media below!

In response, Chris posted her reaction and wrote in his caption: “I posted a song that was and still is a great song and the artist felt she was doing her duty as a WOMAN to continue to spread this kind of hatred today. I won’t keep it up long. I just hoped she knows she is loved and her song is great.” Since her reaction post, Vanessa has made her Instagram private, and Chris has taken down both the music video and his response to her reaction. However, it is worth noting that Chris has kept up a clip of White Girls that features the song, writing in the caption,”I LOVE THIS SONG.”

Recently, Chris may have alluded to his past relationship with Rihanna, 30, on Instagram when he said that “trying to make someone love you when they aren’t interested in you” is a waste of time. Click here to see Chris’ hottest pics!

Time will tell how this feud progresses!