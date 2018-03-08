Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears & More Hot Moms Who Kill It In Bikinis On Stage

It’s no secret J-Lo and Britney Spears absolutely kill it in concert, but they also slay in bikinis while performing! Check out these 7 celeb moms who love performing in bikinis!

These sexy singers love performing in bikinis — and did we mention they’re also moms? They look incredible! These ladies definitely make some pretty cool moms! Imagine having a mama who not only is an insanely talented singer, but performs on the regular in a bikini! We’d die! Pop sensation Jennifer Lopez, 48, loves performing in super sexy outfits during her Vegas performances! From leotards to short and sassy dresses, she’s been seen performing in just about everything — even bikinis! J-Lo wore a bejeweled bikini with LOTS of sparkles at one of her May 2016 performances at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, NV and she looked so glam. Where can we find one of these bikinis!? We think it’s a wardrobe necessity!

Britney Spears, 36, is also no stranger to wearing revealing outfits on stage, especially during her time performing in Las Vegas, NV! Brit’s been seen wearing some really interesting outfit choices and we have to say, she can pull anything off. Britney’s been seen performing in various bikinis over the years, but our personal favorite is the one she wore on her “Femme Fatale” tour during the Philadelphia show. The sexy songstress wore an all gold bikini with gold combat boots and lots of embellishments — so hot! She’s a mom of two you know, so her body is absolutely incredible, all things considered!

Of course our list can’t be complete without Beyonce! The 36 year old has sported some of the best outfits we’ve ever seen over the years, from her time with Destiny’s Child to her solo career! Though she tends to keep things a little more covered up, we have seen her perform in a bikini a few times before. Her body looks absolutely incredible for having three children, and just giving birth to twins! We’ve got to know your secrets, B!