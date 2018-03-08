‘Gotham’s Camren Bicondova: Batman & Catwoman ‘Should Never Get Married’

In a new interview with Camren Bicondova, the ‘Gotham’ star shared why she thinks Batman and Catwoman could never possibly be married.



Camren Bicondova, 18, sees a bright future for her character, Selina Kyle, on Gotham. But what about falling in love and getting married? When we spoke to Camren, we asked her thoughts on the fact that Batman and Catwoman are engaged in the DC comics series, which Gotham is based off of. “I feel they should never get married, but people grow and people change for the better,” Camren, who plays a young Catwoman on the series told HollywoodLife in our EXCLUSIVE interview. Camren added that she thinks their relationship “will always be toxic” and even “unhealthy”.

Despite her opinion, Camren is sticking to the idea that people can definitely change. “I think they have the ability. I think everybody has the ability,” she told HollywoodLife. “Maybe they can make it worth. I’m sure Selina would love a bat-cat baby!” A bat-cat-baby? Maybe one day, Camren! Until then we’ll continue to watch Camren’s young Selina and Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) deal with growing up in Gotham under the thumb of Ben McKenzie‘s Jim Gordon.

Make sure you tune into Gotham on Thursdays at 8pm ET on FOX.