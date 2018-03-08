Camila Cabello Goes Skinny-Dipping In Steamy ‘Never Be The Same Video’

Camila Cabello strips down in the sexy new music video for her hit ‘Never Be The Same’ and after watching the stunning visual just once, we can tell that won’t be, either.

Camila Cabello, 20, always gets it right! She debuted the video for “Never Be The Same” today, March 8. So how does it compare to the masterpiece that is the video for “Havana?” Watch the gorgeous visual above and see for yourself!

Camila serves some seriously sexy looks in the video. The visual jumps between shots of her in a bed wearing lingerie and a loose top, mod gowns that show off her legs…and even nothing at all when she goes for a dip!

Camila has said that “Never Be The Same” is the best song she’s ever created. “There’s a song I’ve written called ‘Never Be The Same,'” she said in an interview before her album came out. “I love love songs and I feel like that song captures what it feels like to be in love. That, and it was the easiest song to write. I did it in like an hour. Compare that to ‘Havana,’ which took months.”

The former Fifth Harmony singer further explained the meaning behind the song in a tweet. “’Never Be The Same’, to me, is what falling in love feels like. It’s intoxicating and reckless and feels like flying,” she told fans. So good!

Finally, Camila has admitted that the song was inspired by a past relationship. “(‘Never Be The Same’) was about a boy that I was with for like three months, not even, it was like two months and I’m just like, ‘you’re the one…it’s you!’” See more of Camila’s hottest pics here.