‘Infinity War’: Thanos & Every Single Avenger Has It’s Own Epic ‘EW’ Cover — See All 15

Avengers: Infinity War has been bumped up to an earlier release date of April 27, so we’re going to start seeing them just about everywhere very, very soon. Entertainment Weekly has kicked off the Avengers countdown by releasing not one, not two, but 15 different covers of their March 16/23 double issue. But, hold onto your hammers because the excitement doesn’t end there! All 15 covers can be put together to create one massive image that reveals the Avengers symbol. Crazy, right? It’s time to start collecting!

Karen Gillan and Elizabeth Olsen are featured on one cover as their characters, Nebula and Scarlet Witch. Next up is the one and only Thor (Chris Hemsworth) backed up by teenage Groot and Rocket Raccoon. Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange has a solo cover, as does The Hulk, Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Spider-Man (Tom Holland), and Robert Downey Jr.‘s Iron Man. Scarlett Johansson‘s Black Widow also has her own cover which displays her new blonde ‘do. The centerpiece of the covers is Thanos, played by Josh Brolin. Watch all of the magazine covers come together in the video below:

