Arie Throws Major Shade At Becca After Breakup: ‘She’s Not Invited’ To My Wedding With Lauren

Wow! Arie Luyendyk just took a shot at his ex Becca Kufrin regarding his upcoming wedding plans with Lauren Burnham! Here’s what he said!

Although Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Becca Kufrin‘s engagement is definitely a thing of the past, the hurt feelings must apparently continue. He and his new fiancee Lauren Burnham recently sat down for an interview with Us Weekly and several other outlets where they opened up about their wedding plans. “We talked about maybe doing a TV wedding if that worked in our timeline,” Arie told reporters. Lauren chimed in, “We want to get married soon. We’ve also talked about eloping… We’ve thrown a lot of ideas out there, but I think I would like to have some of my friends from the show there,” she said. “I think Arie would too.”

That’s about when he said, “Yes, I wouldn’t mind. And just tell Becca she’s not invited.” Ouch! It appears crushubg a woman’s hopes of a happily ever after wasn’t enough! He apparently just had to pour salt in that wound. Did anyone on Planet Earth believe Becca was pining for an invitation to these nuptials?! Check out loads more photos from the finale of season 22 right here!

As we’ve previously reported, Arie was blindsided by the anger he received from fans after he dumped Becca to be with Lauren. “Arie is shocked at the overwhelmingly negative reaction he is getting from Bachelor nation,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He doesn’t get what all the frustration is over his love story with Lauren. He had no idea how difficult the entire experience was going to be and he feels like he was his genuine self the whole time.” So our next question is: If Arie and Lauren’s wedding is televised, will fans tune in?