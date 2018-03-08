‘The Bachelor’: Arie & Lauren Reveal They’ve Considered Eloping After Dramatic Engagement

After the most dramatic ‘Bachelor’ finale ever, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham actually considered a quickie marriage in Vegas! Will they actually go through with it? Get the latest news about their wedding plans!

Arie Luyendyk Jr., 36, and fiancée, Lauren Burnham, 26, considered doing what no other Bachelor couple has done before — Eloping in Vegas! After thee most dramatic Bachelor finale to ever hit the small screen, the couple thought about just escaping the spotlight to say “I do” on a whim. “We want to get married soon, and we also talked about eloping,” Burnham told reporters during a teleconference on Wednesday, March 7 [via People]. Luyendyk Jr. then added, “We’ve talked about running away to Vegas.”

If the newly engaged couple decides to go the traditional wedding route, Burnham admitted that she’s not “picky” about the details. However, both Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham do have a few preferences when it comes to their big day. “We’re talking about an evening wedding or a sunset wedding,” Luyendyk Jr. said. “Lighting is important. Lots of flowers.” And, to the question of the hour, will they take their nuptials to the small screen after a lot of fans slammed Luyendyk Jr. for breaking off his engagement with Becca Kufrin to be with Burnham. “We talked a little bit about maybe doing a TV wedding if that works with our timeline,” he bravely admitted.

As for the guest list, Luyendyk Jr. said he’s fine with Burnham inviting friends she made from The Bachelor to the wedding. Nonetheless, there’s one individual who won’t make the cut… “Becca, she’s not invited,” he said.

The Bachelor finale — dubbed the most dramatic in history [and it was] — threw fans for a loop when he originally proposed to Kufrin with a ring and all, then changed his mind and proposed to runner-up, Burnham. On night two of After The Final Rose, Luyendyk Jr. got down on one knee with a 3.5 carat Neil Lane ring and popped the question to a surprised Burnham. “We’re so ready for this,” he told People afterward. “Lauren told me I’m four months late on this proposal, and I wanted to give it to her and I wanted everyone at home to share in it,” he continued.

The pair told the mag that their wedding will indeed go down in 2018. As for what’s next? — Burnham will pack her bags and move to Scottsdale to be with her new fiancé. And, she’s even planning on working in real estate with him. “We’re both very excited about marriage and starting a family,” Burham said. In fact, Luyendyk Jr. revealed he wants two to four kids. “If we get lucky, maybe we’d have twins!” The couple confirmed that after all they’ve been through, they’re “super happy” together.

And, so is Becca Kufrin: She was named the new Bachelorette for the franchise’s next season! — Congrats to all!