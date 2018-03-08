Arie Luyendyk Jr. ‘Shocked’ By How Angry ‘Bachelor’ Fans Are– ‘He Did The Best He Could’

‘Bachelor’ fans are not too pleased with Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s finale, and we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how he’s taking the backlash.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. shocked the world when he broke off his engagement to Becca Kufrin to turn around and propose to his runner up Lauren Burnham. The Bachelor fans were so outraged by his decision, that they took to Twitter to call him all sorts of names. And turns out, Arie is pretty upset over it. “Arie is shocked at the overwhelmingly negative reaction he is getting from Bachelor nation. He doesn’t get what all the frustration is over his love story with Lauren. He had no idea how difficult the entire experience was going to be and he feels like he was his genuine self the whole time,” a source close to Arie tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. So sad, right?

“Arie feels like he did the best he could to be honest with his feelings and he also thinks people are judging him unfairly. The experience was challenging, he worked with producers and did the best he could. He hopes Bachelor nation can understand that soon and back off with the billboards and the other anger towards him,” the source continued. Although it was painful to watch Arie break Becca’s heart, we can understand his frustration. Like they say, the heart wants, what the heart wants. Looking at their chemistry, it’s clear Arie and Lauren are meant to be. We couldn’t be happier for them and we wish them all the best.

And it looks there is a silver lining for Becca after all. As many of you know, the brunette beauty is the newest Bachelorette. Season 14 of the franchise will premiere May 28, and we can’t wait to see Becca find love all over again. I guess it all worked out for the best!