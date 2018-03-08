Did Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Elope In Prague? Friends Reportedly Buzzing That They’re Married

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom had a shotgun wedding, according to a shocking new report! The pair allegedly tied the knot in a super secret wedding in Prague! You’ve got to check out these unexpected details!

Katy Perry, 33, and Orlando Bloom, 41, reportedly had a quickie wedding in Prague! “Word in her inner circle is that her recent trip to Prague to visit him was actually an elopement,” a source tells OK! mag. “Katy has never had a connection with a man like the one she has with Orlando. Friends say neither of them wanted to waste more time apart.” While visiting Bloom in Prague — where he’s currently filming his upcoming Amazon series, Carnival Row — the mag’s source says Perry and the actor enjoyed a romantic lunch on February 28, where they cozied up together at Cafe Savoy.

As you may know, Perry and Bloom have both been married in the past. Perry wed actor Russell Brand, 42, in October 2010, and later divorced him in July 2012. Bloom wed model Miranda Kerr, 34, in July 2010. The two — who share a son, Flynn, 7, together — divorced in July 2013. However, all hope for lifelong love isn’t lost for Perry and Bloom, the insider says, adding that “Katy is a romanic at heart.” — “Her first wedding [to Brand], was a spectacle, then the marriage went down in flames… They’ve [Perry and Bloom] both always said if they did it again, they’d want it to be quiet and intimate.” And, according to the mag, they accomplished just that.

Rumors that Katy and Orlando had rekindled their romance began to spread in early January 2018, when they were together on holiday in the Maldives; A vacation that the mag claims the two “officially” rekindled their romance on. Before that, the two were spotted at an Ed Sheeran concert in LA back in August 2017. The on-again, off-again lovers have also been teasing a reconciliation by flirting on social media, liking one another’s photos and leaving comments throughout their split… or lack there of.

Katy and Orlando originally announced their split in late February, 2017, just days after they seemed happier than ever at numerous Oscars parties. At the time their reps gave a joint statement which read, “Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando [Bloom] and Katy [Perry] are taking respectful, loving space at this time.”

The two stars have yet to address or confirm the wedding report.