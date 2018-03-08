Emma Watson & Chord Overstreet: Fans Freak That They’re Dating After They Left Oscars Party Together

Is Emma Watson dating former ‘Glee’ star Chord Overstreet? Fans are convinced they’re secretly dating after they left an Oscars afterparty together!

Are Emma Watson, 27, and Chord Overstreet, 29, dating? Some eagle-eyed fans have put two and two together and realized that the pair miiiight be an item. After they each attended the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, a video surfaced online of them leaving the event at the same time, with Emma walking slightly ahead of the Glee alum. She also appeared to be sporting a black suit jacket that she didn’t arrive in, and he looks to be missing his own. While this isn’t quite enough evidence to suggest they’re a couple, fans also pointed out that they attended a concert together last month. You can see the pic of them at the February show together in the tweet below!

Nueva foto de Emma Watson en el Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats concert en L.A. En la foto podemos ver que esta junto a Chord Overstreet – (Source IG gmungaray)

-> https://t.co/Idc7nJns9L pic.twitter.com/bHcLRADZG2 — Emma Watson Peru (@emmawatsonperu) February 12, 2018

Fans of the two actors took to Twitter to react to the possible dating news. “So.. are chord and emma dating? omg i ship,” one person wrote. “The fact that emma is dating chord is just here to remind us that im alive,” commented another. One person even made an observation about the Harry Potter star that came off as a bit of a harsh dig at her potential partner. “Emma watson’s tattoo being misspelled is the primary sign that she’s dating chord watch out next when she tweets something that ends with lol,” the fan tweeted.

ICYMI, the Beauty And The Beast actress was dragged online after she sported a stick-on tattoo to the Oscars afterparty. The script tat was meant to show support for the Time’s Up movement, which Emma has been highly supportive of. Unfortunately, her tattoo missed the mark since it spelled out the name of the initiative without the necessary apostrophe. As someone who graduated from an Ivy League school with a degree in English Literature, it was out of character for the Brown University alum. But, it’s still a bit rude to drag Chord into it, especially since Emma already seemed to take the fall for it. She poked fun at the grammatical mistake on Twitter, writing, “Fake tattoo proofreading position available. Experience with apostrophes a must.” Whatever is going on between Chord and Emma, we wish them the best! Check out the fan reactions to them possibly being in a relationship:

