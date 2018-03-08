Amanda Bynes Looks Even More Unrecognizable In Rare New Pics From LA Outing

An Amanda Bynes sighting is a pretty rare thing these days. We have new pics of her out and about it LA and she’s barely recognizable.

Well, at least Amanda Bynes isn’t wearing bizarre colored wigs anyone. The former actress was photographed in downtown LA on March 8 living her life as a fashion and design student. She’s looking healthy thank goodness, but nothing like her former movie star self. The 31-year-old is currently attending the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) and was pictured running errands before class along with her life coach. After her dramatic breakdown and forced psychiatric hospitalization in 2013, it’s great to see how she’s turned things around. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE NEW PICS OF AMANDA.

Amanda looked casual in white short-sleeved top and grey plaid trousers. She wore her long super blonde hair straight and appeared to be makeup free. She’s almost unrecognizable behind a pair of dark shades with orange rims that hid her beautiful blue eyes. Her life coach Joy has been a constant presence, as not only does she accompany Amanda to class, she’s also considered a “friend” by the actress.

On Feb. 9, the reclusive former Nickelodeon star thrilled fans when she returned to Twitter for the first time since April of 2017. She shared a picture of herself out to eat at Studio City’s upscale Girasol restaurant along with Joy and another woman, captioning the pic “Dinner with friends.” Amanda looked happy, healthy and in a good place. The former starlet hasn’t appeared in a film since 2010’s Easy A but is hoping to make an acting comeback according to her attorney. She told Page Six on Dec. 28, 2017 that ,“In 2018, Amanda looks forward to completing fashion school and dipping her toe back into acting. She has had several offers but is waiting for the right one to come along for a comeback.” Her fans will surely welcome any new projects with the talented actress.

Dinner with friends at Girasol💋 pic.twitter.com/1XM413gNQ1 — amanda bynes (@amandabynes) February 10, 2018

Amanda has relished her time away from the spotlight while attending FIDM. In a 2017 tweet she revealed that,“I am really loving school and I feel that I am learning a lot. I enjoy all of my classes and my teachers are excellent.”