Younes Sends Sweet Message To ‘Beautiful’ Kourtney K. After Their Odd Unfollowing Spree

Despite some apparent drama on Instagram recently, it seems all is well for Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima. See the sweet, public message he sent here here!

If you were worried that Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Younes Bendjima, 24, had broken up, you may be able to finally breathe easy! The gorgeous model took to his Instagram story on March 7 to share a screen shot of the song he was currently listening to, which was titled, “The More I Get, The More I Want.” Along with the grab, he also tagged Kourtney’s Instagram handle and wrote, “Morning beautiful.” Awww! Is this Younes’ way of letting her know that the longer they’re together, the more he wants her!?

It was certainly a breath of fresh air to see Younes gushing over his love so publicly like this, as just days ago, many fans feared these two had broken up. It all started when Kourtney’s Instagram account seemed to disappear, while his was briefly switched to private. Then, when she booted her page back up, she was no longer following her boyfriend of nearly a year! Now, though, just days later, both Instagrams are back in action once again, and Kourt and Younes are both following each other on the social media app. Phew!

For the first several months of her relationship with Younes, Kourtney tried to REALLY keep things on the DL, but in the last few months, they’ve been much more public with their love. Younes even made his official debut on Keeping Up With The Kardashians during the March 4 episode — he showed up to support Kourtney at an event she was hosting, and they even kissed on-camera! It’s hard to believe that just a few episodes earlier, Kourtney wasn’t even bringing up his NAME when the crew was around. This is the real deal, guys!

Of course, Kourtney will always be connected to her ex, Scott Disick, 34, because they have three kids together. The two have had some issues creating boundaries in their relationship since breaking up in 2015, but now that Scott is in a relationship of his own, with Sofia Richie, 19, things finally seem to be working out for everyone involved.