Inanna Sarkis: 5 Things To Know About The Actress Whose Instagram Justin Bieber Liked

Here’s everything you need to know about gorgeous actress, Inanna Sarkis, 24, whose sexy photo Justin Bieber liked on Instagram.

Justin Bieber, 24, has been practically inseparable from Selena Gomez, 25, ever since they got back together in October, but that apparently hasn’t stopped him from creeping around on other beautiful women on Instagram! Fans noticed that the singer “liked” a photo of actress/model, Inanna Sarkis, on the social media site earlier this week, and it sparked some concern…especially because we haven’t seen Jelena out and about together over the last few days. Of course, Justin could also just be helping give Inanna’s career a boost, which he’s done for other models in the past. Get to know the 24-year-old model better here:

1. She’s actually best known for her YouTube videos. Before she started doing some modeling, Inanna got her big break through making YouTube videos. She has nearly 2.3 million subscribers on the video platform, and her videos tend to get millions of views. She’s collaborated with fellow YouTube stars like Lele Pons, Hannah Stocking and plenty more on videos for the social media site.

2. She made her major film debut in 2017. After making some television appearances and starring in some shorts, Inanna starred in her first major film, Boo 2! A Madea Halloween, which premiered in Oct. 2017. She will appear in the film All-Star Weekend in 2018, which also stars Jamie Foxx and Robert Downey Jr.

3. She’s educated. Inanna got her bachelor’s degree from Ryerson University, and had plans to study law before she became a breakout social media star.

4. She speaks multiple languages. Before she even learned English, Inanna’s first two languages were Bulgarian (her mother’s native tongue) and Assyrian. She was born in Ontario, Canada.

5. She’s musically talented, too. Inanna started learning piano at just six years old and is very skilled in the instrument.