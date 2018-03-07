‘American Idol’ Returns — But Where Is EP & Former Judge Simon Cowell?

Does it seem like something… or someone… is missing from ‘American Idol’? If you’re wondering where the heck Simon Cowell is, HollywoodLife has the answer!



No, your eyes aren’t deceiving you: Simon Cowell, 58, is not a part of the new American Idol on ABC. Although he’s best known as the judge we all loved to hate on the original competitive singing reality series, Simon will not be featured as a judge in the show’s reboot. Instead the show has Lionel Richie, 68, Katy Perry, 33, and Luke Bryan, 41, taking on the judging duties! The one familiar face you will be seeing back on the show every week? The host with the most, Ryan Seacrest!

For those of you who watched the original version of American Idol on FOX when it premiered in 2002, you remember that Simon left the show in 2011 to focus on The X Factor. After Simon’s departure a number of notable names came on board to judge contestants in the final seasons. Keith Urban, Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj and Harry Connick Jr. were just a few of the artists who took over Simon’s seat. Sadly the original series came to an end in 2016. Just two years later the series is set to premiere on Sunday, March 11 at 8pm ET on ABC. With a new night, a new panel of judges and some fresh new faces filled with talent we’re sure that American Idol is ready for it’s comeback!

