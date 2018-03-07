‘The Bachelorette’: Everything You Need To Know About Becca’s Season

Becca Kufrin is your new Bachelorette! ‘The Bachelor’ star is getting a second chance at love. Here’s what we know so far about ‘The Bachelorette’ season 14!

1. The Bachelorette will premiere in just a few months! Chris Harrison, 46, revealed that season 14 of The Bachelorette will premiere May 28. Yes, that’s Memorial Day. Becca Kufrin, 27, was announced as the new Bachelorette during the second edition of After the Final Rose on March 6. The past few months have been a rollercoaster for Becca. Arie Luyendyk Jr., 36, proposed to Becca in Peru, and then broke off their engagement a few months later. He since rekindled his romance with runner-up Lauren Burnham, 26, and they’re now engaged. Becca was blindsided by the breakup, which was shown to millions of viewers on the first night of After the Final Rose. Well, Becca is now getting the last laugh!

2. Becca has already met some of her suitors! After she was announced as the Bachelorette, Chris revealed that five of Becca’s suitors were in the building. She met Lincoln, Chase, Ryan, Darius, and Blake. They were all very charming. Blake walked in with an actual horse and said, “As the saying goes, when you fall off the horse, you get to get back up again.” He then helped Becca get on the horse. Aw!

3. Even though she got her heart broken, she’s ready to open her heart again. “It does scare me,” she told PEOPLE. “I’m sure it would [scare] any human, knowing that I was just engaged, I was in love. But I have so much love to give and I want just a partner in life. I’m not afraid to date these guys and find the one who is the best fit for me — I welcome that with open arms.”

4. Becca will start filming her season very soon. During After the Final Rose, Chris said that Becca will start filming her season next week! How exciting!

5. No word yet if her ex will show up on her season. One of the most memorable parts of The Bachelor season 22 was when Becca’s ex, Ross Jirgl, showed up to win her back. He wasn’t successful, but the internet was left swooning over the sports performance coach. When it comes to The Bachelorette and The Bachelor, anything can happen. It would definitely be interesting to watch Ross try to win Becca’s heart once again!