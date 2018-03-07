ThunderSnow: East Coasters Share Wild Videos & Photos Of Crazy Storm Tearing Through NYC & More

ThunderSnow is bombarding the East Coast and the videos and photos are pretty insane! Check them out right here.

In case you hadn’t heard, New York City and the East Coast beyond is facing a brutal snowstorm. We’re talking 1 to 2 inches per hour in some places, according to the National Weather Service. So what makes this storm so unique? Well, in places where the snow is falling the hardest, residents are also experiencing ThunderSnow. That means that this snowstorm is accompanied by thunder and lightning, a very rare meteorological event. See more photos of the ThunderSnow right here!

Needless to say, the images that have resulted from this phenomenon are pretty dazzling! New Yorkers can always be relied upon to document the strange things that occur in their city and this time was no different! Clips are continually surfacing featuring heavy snowfall and the crack of thunder, a pretty eerie combination. Some residents managed to even capture the fainted the glimpses of lighting amid the snowfall! Didn’t think it got more intense than a blizzard? Now you know!

As readers know, the Northeast was definitely expecting some weather overnight in the form of Winter Storm Quinn. But besides a beating, locals had to endure thunder and lightning as well! Videos include the dramatic snow falling on the Empire State Building, it’s very top obscured by the thick storm. But far beyond, in Bucks County thunder could be heard above! Of course, the video aren’t all ominous sounds. Some shared adorable clips of their furry friends out in the deep snow! This is the second nor’easter to hit the East Coast in less than a week. Residents previously dealt with Winter Storm Riley, although there was no thunder with that one! Stay safe out there, everyone!